Israeli, Iranian peace deal ‘soon,’ Trump says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 16 de junio, 2025

Israel and Iran ought to and will end the war “soon,” U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders, who were able to quickly make a decision and stop,” the U.S. president stated.

Trump also referred to Serbia and Kosovo and to Egypt and Ethiopia.

“We will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran,” Trump stated. “Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK. The people understand.”

“Make the Middle East great again,” he said.

It would not seem, judging by statements from Israeli and Iranian leaders, that a peace deal is imminent.

© JNS