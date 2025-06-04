Trump officials host hostage families at White House

Trump administration officials on Tuesday hosted at the White House family members of Hamas hostages in the Gaza Strip.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with several families as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to secure the hostages’ release.

“We are committed to the release of all and believe that the release of the hostages will bring significant calm to the region,” said Leavitt. “Beyond the humanitarian and moral aspect, the release of the hostages is of paramount importance to us in order to also create regional peace.”

The meeting was attended by Tal Shoham, a survivor of Hamas captivity, as well as Merav and Gal Gilboa-Dalal, the parents of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, along with his brother Ilan Dalal.

Galia and Eli David, the mother and brother of hostage Evyatar David, were also present, together with Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of slain captive Omer Neutra, a dual American-Israeli citizen.

According to a statement by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the Americans “expressed deep sympathy with the families, and emphasized the Trump administration’s full commitment to work for the release of all 58 abductees. They stated that they will continue to work resolutely until all the abductees are returned home.”

The officials also “expressed deep shock” at Sunday’s antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, at a demonstration calling to free the remaining hostages.

© JNS