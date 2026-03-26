IDF: More than 300 Hezbollah terrorists slain since March 2

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de marzo, 2026

Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ 91st “Galilee” Division eliminated over 330 Hezbollah terrorists, including dozens of operatives of its elite Radwan Force, during operations in Southern Lebanon this month, the military said on Thursday. The troops also destroyed 350-plus terror infrastructures.

“In addition, numerous weapons and military equipment were located in the area, including night vision devices, military vests, missile launchers, RPG rockets, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, and a machine gun to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” according to the army.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the IDF’s Golani Infantry Brigade destroyed more than 200 Hezbollah infrastructures while eliminating terrorists during operations in Lebanon’s south, the IDF said in a separate statement.

Golani troops, operating under the command of the 36th Division, aka the Rage Formation, “continue targeted ground operations to expand the security zone in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.

In recent days, IDF troops killed at least 30 Hezbollah terrorists, including some 10 Radwan Force commandos, according to the army.

“The terrorists were eliminated in various brigade activities involving Israeli Air Force strikes, tank fire, snipers activity and drones,” it said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered Israel Defense Forces troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of truce talks with Israel, saying negotiations under fire would amount to “forced surrender and the deprivation of Lebanon’s entire capabilities.”

© JNS