NYC, Israel agree to create joint economic council

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that he and Nir Barkat, the Israeli economy and industry minister, have agreed to create the New York City-Israel Economic Council, which will “strengthen economic ties and promote innovation between the two governments.”

The new council will “deepen economic ties between our governments and serve as a gateway to the U.S. market for Israeli businesses—forging partnerships with New York City companies, advancing innovation in areas like environmental tech, life sciences and artificial intelligence and helping Israeli startups establish a home in the five boroughs,” Adams stated.

“Today’s announcement of a declaration of intent reflects a proud tradition of New York City mayors collaborating with Israel and will drive innovation, create jobs and strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two governments,” stated the mayor, who faces steep competition in his reelection campaign.

The nonbinding declaration of intent “underscores a strong mutual commitment and a long history of collaboration between the two governments,” per City Hall.

“It is a tremendous honor to establish this joint council with one of the world’s greatest cities—New York City,” Barkat stated. “A global hub of innovation, creativity and economic leadership, New York represents a powerful partner for Israel’s thriving business ecosystem.”

The new council “reflects a strong vote of confidence in the vitality of Israeli innovation and in New York’s position as a gateway to global markets,” the Israeli minister stated.

“This agreement will have a very positive impact on the international exports from Israel’s market, establish a stronger presence of Israel’s renowned innovation in New York City and open opportunities in sectors such as fintech, health tech and life sciences, high tech and software, defense and public safety, environmental innovation and agro-food tech,” Barkat said.

“This initiative opens new opportunities for Israeli companies to engage with the dynamic New York market, while contributing meaningful value to the city’s diverse economy,” he added.

Moshe Davis, executive director of the new mayoral office to combat Jew-hatred, said the new council “represents both strategic partnership and moral clarity.”

“As antisemitism rises globally, New York City is responding with substantive collaboration in key sectors like environmental innovation and artificial intelligence,” he stated. “This council will not only drive opportunity and growth, it will demonstrate that the world’s greatest city stands firmly with Israel and the Jewish people.”

