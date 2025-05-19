‘People of Israel aren’t alone’: Thousands march in Israel parade in NYC

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de mayo, 2025

The dozens of ambassadors to the United Nations, who marched among released hostages and their families, injured soldiers and other supporters of the Jewish state, sent “a clear message,” according to Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations. “The people of Israel are not alone.”

“We are in pain. We are thinking about the hostages,” Danon stated. “But we know that we will prevail. We will win this war. We will bring back all the hostages.”

The Israeli envoy added that he is grateful for the Jewish state’s reception in New York at the event. “We are marching together,” he said. “We are proud and tall.”

The Israeli mission to the global body stated that tens of thousands marched in support of the Jewish state in Manhattan on Sunday. Eric Adams, the city mayor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, took part in the parade opening.

“The Israel Parade, with its tens of thousands of participants, is a clear expression of the enormous support from all Jewish communities and a very large segment of the American public for our country,” Akunis stated.

The consul added that “it is also the definitive response to all the terror supporters in the city.”

“While they burn the flags of the United States and Israel, we proudly wave them,” Akunis said. “They are losing. We are winning.”

כמה מרגש לצעוד בצעדת ישראל השנתית בניו יורק יחד עם שגרירי או״ם, משפחות חטופים ונציגי הקהילה היהודית. גם בתקופה מאתגרת זו, אנו נמשיך להילחם למען הצדק והמוסר, לחגוג את החיים ולהיאבק עד שכולם יחזרו הביתה! עם ישראל חי🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/op0ifTWSMr — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 19, 2025

“So great to, once again, march side-by-side with our Jewish community at the Israeli Day Parade in Manhattan,” the New York City mayor stated. “This event is more than just celebrating the bond between our city and Israel. It’s about sending a strong message: hate and antisemitism have no place in our city.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) stated that he was proud to stand with Israel at the parade, and Jessica Tisch, the New York City Police Department commissioner, wrote that she was “honored to march with the NYPD Shomrim Society,” which is made up of Jewish officers.

© JNS