Michigan man charged with planning attack at military base for ISIS

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de mayo, 2025

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged with attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on a U.S. military base on behalf of ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to carry out a mass shooting at the base in Warren, Mich. He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device, according to the department.

According to the complaint, Said told two undercover police officers of his plan, believing them also to want to carry out the attack at the direction of ISIS. Once the officers confirmed their willingness, SAID provided “material assistance to the attack plan, including providing armor-piercing ammunition and magazines for the attack, flying his drone over TACOM to conduct operational reconnaissance, training the undercover employees on firearms and the construction of Molotov cocktails for use during the attack and planning numerous details of the attack including how to enter TACOM and which building to target,” the department stated.

Said was arrested on the scheduled day of the attack after traveling to an area near the base and launching a drone. He appeared on Wednesday before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s national security division. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost.

“We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans,” Bai continued.

© JNS