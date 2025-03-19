Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit rejoins Israeli government

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de marzo, 2025

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Tuesday it was returning to the Israeli government, almost two months after resigning in protest due to the ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, Otzma Yehudit announced that the two factions had agreed “that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today, and Otzma Yehudit ministers will return to the government.”

In a post on the X social network, Ben-Gvir added, “Together in strength, for the people of Israel.”

The announcement came hours after the collapse of the truce with the Israel Defense Forces resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir resigned on Jan. 21 alongside fellow Otzma Yehudit member Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who had led the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee since the government was formed in late 2022, as well as Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu.

At the same time, Otzma Yehudit Party parliamentarians Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech and Yitzhak Kreuzer informed coalition whip Ofir Katz of their resignation from various committees in the Knesset.

“Otzma Yehudit, under my leadership, will not overthrow Netanyahu, nor will it act together with the left and its goals against the government, but it will not be able to be part of a government that will approve a deal that is a huge reward for Hamas, and that may bring upon us the next Oct. 7 disaster,” Ben-Gvir said when he announced the resignations.

The Israeli government on Tuesday night reinstated Ben-Gvir as national security minister. Eliyahu and Wasserlauf were also officially returned to their previous ministerial positions.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz had temporarily taken control of the three ministries after Otzma Yehudit quit the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir welcomed the resumption of hostilities with Hamas, saying in a statement, “As we said in recent months when we resigned: Israel must return to fighting in the Gaza Strip. This is the right, moral, ethical and most justified step—to destroy the Hamas terror group and bring back our hostages. We must not accept the existence of the Hamas organization, and it must be dismantled.”

© JNS