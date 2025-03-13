US sanctions Swedish drug gang tied to Iran that has attacked Israelis, Jews in Europe

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 13 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. State and Treasury Departments announced sanctions on Wednesday against the Foxtrot Network, which the agencies said is a criminal gang and drug-trafficking organization based in Sweden, which has coordinated attacks with Iran throughout Europe, including on Israeli and Jews.

The U.S. government also placed penalties on the group’s leader Rawa Majid, a fugitive, who it said has cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The Foxtrot Network collaborated with the Iranian regime to “carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe,” including an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, in January of 2024, per the State Department.

“Iran’s brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime’s attempts to achieve its aims through any means, with no regard for the cost to communities across Europe,” stated U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Treasury, alongside our U.S. government and international partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to further Iran’s thuggish and destabilizing agenda,” Bessent said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the sanctions make America and its partners safer, as the United States “holds accountable those who advance Iran’s destabilizing agenda.”

“Foxtrot has employed minors and criminals in Sweden on behalf of Iran’s regime to attack Israel’s interests and Jews,” stated Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran.

©️JNS