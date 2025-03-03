UK charity accused of fundraising for Hamas

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

A British charity that on Oct. 7, 2023 called on its followers to pray for “brothers and sisters in Palestine under attack” was accused on Thursday of financing Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organization in the United Kingdom.

Watchdog group The Campaign Against Antisemitism filed a complaint to the U.K. government’s charity board against Save One Life UK, citing what it called a “suspicious” routing system for funds raised for Gaza.

The charity, which was established in 2011 and has raised more than $2.5 million since 2021, is sending money to Gaza “via an unknown broker in Turkey,” the complaint said, according to The Daily Mail. Turkey and its network of Islamic organizations has been a major artery of funding from Europe and the West for Hamas in Gaza.

On its website, Save One Life writes: “Our partnership funding model means we have low operating costs,” adding that: “We believe in being transparent about how your donations are spent.”

Hours after about 6,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct, 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 251, against Save One Life UK was urging people on social networks to pray for Gazans.

“Our Brothers and Sisters in Palestine are under attack again. Please keep them in your du’as [prayers or supplications to Allah],” the organization wrote.

On the anniversary of the massacres, the charity posted: “12 months of brutal violence. Decades of resilient resistance. Palestine stands strong despite the devastation, but they need our support more than ever. Stand with our Ummah [Islamic nation] in Palestine.”

On its website, the Save One Life UK lists its focus as being “to support the most vulnerable people of Gaza, who have suffered from years of conflict, blockade and socio-economic decline.”

The organization had not replied to a JNS request for comment by time of publication.

