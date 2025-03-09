Trump’s Lebanese-born Mideast adviser meets with Israeli officials

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

Massad Boulos, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affair, hosted Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan in his Washington home this weekend.

The meeting during a working visit by Dagan to the U.S. capital comes amid a push by Christians and Conservatives for the American administration to support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Dagan presented Boulos with the official medal of Samaria as well as “Trump-Vance Victory” wine from Kabir Winery in Elon Moreh, a special vintage launched in honor of Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential election.

The Lebanese-born American businessman is the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany and is considered to be close to the president.

Last week, Boulos met with the president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Dan Diker, and stressed that he considers Israel’s security a critical and central issue.

“Boulos is a friend of Israel, and expressed appreciation for Israel’s rights and security challenges on all fronts,” Diker told JNS on Sunday.

