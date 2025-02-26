CEO of Idaho construction company resigns after giving Nazi salute

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Tom Hill, CEO of Engineered Structures Inc. in Idaho, resigned “effective immediately” on Monday after a video of him performing a Nazi salute at a company event went viral online, according to the Idaho Statesman.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and chairman of the board of directors, effective immediately,” read a statement from Hill posted on ESI’s Facebook page. “While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company.”

He added that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

Neil Nelson, the company’s president, has become the new CEO and board chair. He plans to focus on “healing and moving forward,” according to an official ESI press release.

Before Hill resigned, ESI posted a separate statement on Sunday where Hill outlined that the gesture was part of a “political skit” mimicking billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump. (Musk made a similar gesture in January, sparking massive backlash and controversy, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Musk did not perform a Nazi salute).

In Hill’s statement, he apologized for his actions, saying that it was an “attempt at humor and parody” and that the gesture was “being used by others to unfairly judge me” and ESI, according to the Statesman.

In response, Marlene Tromp, president of Boise State University, and two leaders of the Boise State University Foundation sent a statement to students, faculty and staff.

“We were made aware of an incident that took place at a recent ESI event in which a member of their leadership team performed a Nazi salute during the presentation,” read the statement. “We were also made aware of the public statement in response.”

“We have spoken with senior leadership at ESI about this matter,” it continued. “We expect ESI to hold true to the commitments they have made in the statement addressing this concerning incident.”

The statement also said that the university “unequivocally” condemns “any form of anti-semitism, racism, harassment or discrimination.”

On Jan. 24, Boise State University and ESI started work on the ESI Construction Management Building. ESI also built Boise State’s Fine Arts Center, which opened in 2017, according to the Statesman.

