World’s oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113

25 de febrero, 2025

New Yorker Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in the world, died on Monday at 113.

Born in Poland, Girone fled Nazi persecution in 1939 with her husband, who had been incarcerated at the Buchenwald concentration camp, and baby daughter on a chance visa to Shanghai, which opened its doors to nearly 20,000 Jewish refugees during the Holocaust and was one of the last open ports in the world. After the war, they immigrated to the United States in 1947.

She ran a knitting shop in Forest Hills, Queens, a trade that helped her family survive the Holocaust and which she continued until the last decade of her life, even after she passed the century mark. Over the last decade, she lived in a Long Island nursing home.

The supercentenarian attributed her longevity to living every day with a purpose, her child and eating lots of dark chocolate.

