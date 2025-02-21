Netanyahu orders 'massive' counter-terror op after bus bombings

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night ordered the military to conduct a "massive" counter-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria, after three buses exploded near Tel Aviv and bombs were found on two others in what is being investigated as a coordinated attack.

Netanyahu also instructed the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police to step up "preventive activities" against possible additional attacks across the country.

Following a situational assessment on Thursday, the IDF said its operations in Judea and Samaria were ongoing, and that areas within the territories have been closed off. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi instructed forces to assist the Israel Police as necessary.

The military also announced the deployment of three additional battalions to reinforce security in Judea and Samaria, adding that it was "prepared to expand the offensive operations."

All of the explosions on Thursday occurred in parked, empty buses across the central city of Bat Yam, located just south of Tel Aviv. There were no injuries in the attack.

At least one of the bombs bore a note, in Arabic and Hebrew, that stated, “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp,” a reference to the terrorist hotbed in Samaria where security forces have been conducting operations, Channel 12 News reported.

Five explosive devices, all with timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack,” Channel 12 cited security sources as saying.

The Shin Bet was called to the scenes, and all bus drivers in the Tel Aviv metropolitan were instructed to search their vehicles for bombs.

Miri Regev, the Israeli transport minister, instructed the National Public Transport Authority to “stop and inspect all buses, trains and light rail cars and act in accordance with the instructions of the Shin Bet and the police.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to increase “the intensity of activities to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarm refugee camp and in the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria in general,” following what he called “attempted serious terrorist attacks.”

“We will pursue the terrorists to the bitter end and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in the camps that serve as a frontline for the Iranian axis of evil,” Katz said.

© JNS