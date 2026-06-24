CENTCOM confirms US strike killed senior ISIS leader

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de junio, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday confirmed that a US aistrike had eliminated a senior leader of the Islamic State.

The strike took place on June 19 and killed Ali Husayn al-'Ulaywi.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement. “We will continue to defend the US homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”

Islamic State forces have continued to operate in eastern Syria since the fall of their contiguous territory years ago. The victory of the Tahrir al-Sham faction in the Syrian Civil War has seen the government in Damascus escalate its efforts to eliminate dissident groups and wipe out radicals threatening their control.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.



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