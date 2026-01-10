Iran supreme leader tells Trump to 'manage his own country' as protests result in at least 65 deaths

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 10 de enero, 2026

Nationwide demonstrations in Iran have entered their second week, with protesters taking to the streets despite increasing government warnings of a harsher response and widespread efforts to curb communication.

The death toll is at least 65, according to reports from inside Iran.

The unrest against Iran's regime has spread from Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar into cities and towns across all 31 provinces.

Iranian authorities have cut access to the internet and international phone services, a move aimed at stifling coordination among demonstrators and limiting reporting on the ground.

Despite these restrictions, crowds continued to gather on Friday night in cities ranging from the capital Tehran to provincial centers, demonstrating against soaring inflation, currency collapse and the high cost of living.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ruled Iran since 1989, has publicly denounced what he called “vandals” and “saboteurs,” signaling that security forces could adopt stricter measures against protesters.

He also criticized President Trump for saying the U.S. would get involved if the regime starts killing its own people.

"The US President has said that if the Iranian govt. does such-and-such, I’ll take the side of the rioters. The rioters have put their hopes in him. If he’s so capable, he should manage his own country," he wrote on X.

"Our enemies don’t know Iran. In the past, the US failed due to their flawed planning. Today too, their flawed scheming will cause them to fail," he also wrote.

In a separate post, Khamenei wrote,"Today like the past, the US is wrong in its calculations about Iran."

