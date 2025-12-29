‘Ten-year stain:’ Bondi asks prosecutors to probe Obama-Biden lawfare as criminal conspiracy

Published by John Solomon 29 de diciembre, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Just the News that she has asked prosecutors to investigate the Obama-Biden era of lawfare as an ongoing election-meddling conspiracy that protected Democrats from criminal investigation and infringed the civil rights of Republicans like President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Recovering from eye surgery, Bondi made the revelation in written answers Sunday to questions submitted by Just the News, signaling she agrees with FBI Director Kash Patel, who earlier this year penned a memo predicating an investigation looking at the weaponization of intelligence of law-enforcement powers dating to the Russia collusion case as an ongoing conspiracy.

An "ongoing conspiracy" and the statute of limitations

Such an approach allows prosecutors to charge defendants with alleged crimes outside the statute of limitations because they were connected to an ongoing conspiracy, much like those cases brought against the mafia and drug cartels.

"At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide," Bondi said. "This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.

"Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice," she added. Bondi credited her department and the FBI for releasing "an unprecedented number of documents to Congress about government weaponization, far more than prior administrations."

She said that evidence laid the predicate for a conspiracy case. Bondi did not identify where prosecutors are conducting the investigation, but officials told Just the News a large part of the the probe is being done in Florida, where President Trump's home was raided in 2022.

Bondi: "excessive" use of authority based on political beliefs

"This evidence illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime," she said. "They went so far as to serve search warrants that their own Department and law enforcement officials believed were excessive."

Bondi's comments referred to recent evidence showing that FBI agents did not believe the Biden Justice Department had enough evidence to establish probable cause for the search warrants and the August 8, 2022, raid on Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

The mantra that "No one is above the law" works both ways

"This Department of Justice takes government weaponization seriously. That means protecting civil liberties, preventing election interference, and holding bad actors accountable," she said. "No one is above the law, even if they think they are."

The Attorney General also blasted ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who got recent subpoenas from a grand jury investigating his testimony, for trying to get the chief federal judge in Miami to intervene in her investigation.

"Public reports of a recent letter sent to Cecilia M. Altonaga, the Chief Judge of the Federal District of Florida, by John Brennan’s defense attorneys, seeking judicial intervention in any legitimate grand jury investigation by the executive branch, shows these bad actors are clearly concerned about their liability and want to preserve a two-tiered justice system: one for them and one for everyone else. No more," Bondi said to Just the News.

© Just The News