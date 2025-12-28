Police in Italy arrest 9 individuals for allegedly raising funds for Hamas

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 28 de diciembre, 2025

Italian police have arrested nine people accused of funneling millions to Hamas over a period of more than two years.

The individuals reportedly raised the funds under the guise of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and they sent it to the militant group through a "complex fundraising system," according to police.

More than $8 million Euros in assets have been seized as part of the investigation, reports said.

Police said the suspects are "accused of carrying out financing operations believed to have contributed to terrorist activities."

