White House say DOJ will appeal Comey's case dismissal

Published by Misty Severi 25 de noviembre, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the Justice Department will appeal a federal judge's dismissal earlier in the day, of the federal case against former FBI Director James Comey.

The judge dismissed the cases against Comey and New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James after determining that the federal prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, was unlawfully appointed.

Comey was charged in September with obstruction of justice and making a false statement to Congress in 2020. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

"Everybody knows that James Comey lied to Congress, it's as clear as day," Leavitt told Fox News. "This judge took an unprecedented action to throw these cases out to shield James Comey and Letitia James from accountability based on a technical ruling.

The administration disagrees with that technical ruling," she continued. "We believe the attorney in this case, Lindsay Halligan, is not only extremely qualified for this position, but she was, in fact, legally appointed, and I know the Department of Justice will be appealing this in very short order, so maybe James Comey should pump the brakes on his victory lap."

Comey also acknowledged in an Instagram video Monday that the dismissal was not the end of the legal fight, stating that he knows President Donald Trump will probably target him again and even bring additional charges.

"My attitude is going to be the same," Comey insisted. "I’m innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary.”

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.

