Comer subpoenas JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, for Epstein's financial records

Published by Misty Severi 19 de noviembre, 2025

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Tuesday issued subpoenas to J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank for the financial records of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as part of an investigation into the government's probe of Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating whether the federal government botched its probe into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking and other charges related to the late-financier, who died in prison in 2019.

Comer is also requesting U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea provide documents to further the investigation, including all documents referring to any federal or local criminal investigation or potential criminal investigation of Epstein or Maxwell.

"It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and, specifically, its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," Comer wrote in a letter to Rhea. "The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations."

"Additionally, the Committee is assessing possible legislation aimed at bolstering or otherwise amending laws aimed at ethics disclosures for elected officials," he added.

Comer requested Rhea provide all documents to the committee by Dec. 2.

