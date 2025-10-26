Gabbard details arrest of cartel 'baby trafficker' who was selling newborn babies

Published by Nicholas Ballasy / Just The News 26 de octubre, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised recent U.S. and Mexican law enforcement operations that she said were supported by the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) through intelligence sharing.

According to Gabbard, actionable intelligence from the NCTC assisted both U.S. and Mexican authorities in the arrest of a Sinaloa Cartel leader known as “El Plato” in Juárez, Mexico, along with three alleged money launderers linked to his organization.

She also cited a separate operation in which the NCTC reportedly worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to capture another Sinaloa Cartel member accused of managing large cocaine shipments and laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds.

Gabbard further described an operation in which intelligence provided to Mexican law enforcement led to the arrest of an alleged Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) associate known as “La Diabla.” The individual is accused of leading a criminal network involved in human trafficking, illegal medical procedures, and the sale of newborns.

"Her whole money-making operation was centered around luring pregnant women, performing illegal C-sections, harvesting organs and selling newborn babies," she said.

"Mr. President, it's your leadership that has made all of this possible," he added, referring to the operations that led to those arrests.

© Just The News