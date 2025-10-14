Trump: 'All twenty hostages are back', time for 'phase two'

Published by ben whedon 14 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the release of all twenty remaining hostages in Hamas custody, adding that the terrorist organization had yet to return the bodies of the deceased in its custody.

"All twenty hostages are back and feeling as good as can be expected," he said on Truth Social. "A big burden has been lifted, but the job is not done. The dead have not been returned, as promised! Phase Two begins right now!"

Trump made the remarks after returning from a trip to the Middle East to participate in final negotiations to end the Israel-Gaza War. The Trump administration managed to convince Hamas to agree to a multi-point deal that would see Israel withdraw from the strip after more than two years of fighting.

The deal also required Hamas to return the remaining hostages of the more than 200 it originally took during its Oct. 7, 2023, raid on Israel.

