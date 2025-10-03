FBI says its nationwide violent crime crackdown netted over 8,000 arrests in three months

Published by Misty Severi 3 de octubre, 2025

The FBI on Thursday announced that its efforts to crack down on violent crime nationwide had yielded more than 8,600 arrests over the span of three months, and the seizure of over 2,200 guns.

The bureau conducted "Operation Summer Heat" from June 24 through September 20, which featured teams from all 55 FBI field offices and other law enforcement partners. The initiative cracked down on violent crime in major U.S. cities.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the operation netted 8,629 arrests, and the seizure of 2,281 guns and 44,559 kilograms of cocaine. It also took 421 kilograms of fentanyl off the streets.

“We are not messing around,” Patel said in a statement. “Our number one mission is crushing violent crime. If you hurt a child, we’re coming for you. If you jack a car, we’re coming for you. If you’re polluting our neighborhoods with deadly drugs, we’re coming for you.”

The FBI said that of the 8,629 arrests, 6,500 fell under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. The bureau and its partners also rescued over 1,000 children and 10 field offices arrested over 30 fugitives that were wanted for murder.

“We are grateful for director Kash Patel and our brave FBI agents who removed more than 8,600 violent offenders from our streets this summer,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “Under President [Donald] Trump’s directive to make America safe again, this Department of Justice will continue prosecuting violent crime and dismantling criminal gangs who are wreaking havoc in our communities.”

