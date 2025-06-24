WhatsApp banned on devices for House staffers over cybersecurity concerns

WhatsApp has been banned on devices for House staffers over cybersecurity concerns, according to House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

“Protecting the People’s House is our topmost priority, and we are always monitoring and analyzing for potential cybersecurity risks that could endanger the data of House Members and staff,” Szpindor told The Hill news outlet on Monday. “We routinely review the list of House-authorized apps and will amend the list as deemed appropriate.”

House staffers were informed of the change on Monday, Axios reported.

"The Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high-risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use," Szpindor said in an email obtained by Axios.

"House staff are NOT allowed to download or keep the WhatsApp application on any House device, including any mobile, desktop, or web browser versions of its products," according to the email. "If you have a WhatsApp application on your House-managed device, you will be contacted to remove it."

WhatsApp is owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X on Monday, "We disagree with the House Chief Administrative Officer’s characterization in the strongest possible terms. We know members and their staffs regularly use WhatsApp and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially."

