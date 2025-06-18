FBI asked spy agencies to destroy intel on alleged China plot to aid Joe Biden in 2020 election

Published by John Solomon 18 de junio, 2025

A confidential human source told FBI counter-intelligence in summer 2020 that China’s communist government was shipping fake driver’s licenses to the United States to manufacture “tens of thousands of fraudulent mail-in votes” for Joe Biden, according to a raw intelligence report distributed to federal agencies that was reviewed by Just the News.

The report – one of two sent Monday by FBI Director Kash Patel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley – was sent to U.S. intelligence agencies on Aug. 24, 2020, as an uncorroborated advisory, then suddenly recalled with little explanation other than the bureau wanted to “re-interview” the source, the documents stated.

The recall notice specifically asked spy agencies to erase or delete the original intelligence memo, the memos show.

“This report was recalled in order to re-interview the source. Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings,” the recall notice stated.

Officials told Just the News the recall kept the FBI and other agencies from fully investigating allegations that Beijing was trying to meddle in the U.S. election to Biden’s benefit, though corroborating evidence came in from a fellow law enforcement agency.

They said U.S. Customs Border and Protection had captured 19,888 of the fake driver’s licenses – mostly from Hong Kong and China in late July 2020 – on their way to battleground states in the Midwest.

The subject line of the FBI intelligence bulletin succinctly stated the potential nature of the alleged plot: “Chinese Government Production and Export of Fraudulent US Driver's Licenses to Chinese Sympathizers in the United States, in Order to Create Tens of Thousands of Fraudulent Mail-in Votes for US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, in late August 2020.

The intelligence report was not deemed corroborated, making clear it was raw intelligence and that the informant was relatively new and “has been corroborated for less than one year.”

It also noted the information was “indirect” through a sub-source. “Warning: This is an information report, not finally evaluated intelligence,” the report told other agencies.

It also flagged one aspect of the informant’s allegation: that information about the fake driver’s licenses was gleaned from TikTok accounts of Americans.

“A person’s address information was not a valid field when creating a TikTok account,” the report noted. “It was unspecified how China would attain US address data from the application.”

That said, the FBI bulletin provided significantly detailed information for agencies to investigate as leads to make sure the U.S. election wasn’t being hijacked by a foreign power seeking to exploit a sudden explosion in mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic that struck earlier in 2020.

“In late August 2020, the Chinese government had produced a large amount of fraudulent United States driver’s licenses that were secretly exported to the United States,” the report reads “The fraudulent driver's licenses would allow tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for U.S. presidential candidate USPER Joe Biden despite not being eligible to vote in the United States."

"China had collected private US user data from millions of TikTok accounts, to include name, ID and address, which would allow the Chinese government to use real US persons' information to create the fraudulent driver's license,” the report continues. “The fraudulent driver’s licenses were to include true ID number and true address of US citizens, making them difficult to detect. China planned to use the fraudulent driver’s licenses to account for tens of thousands of mail-in votes.”

After Just the News reported on the existence of the intelligence bulletin Monday evening, Grassley on Tuesday implored Patel to investigate the circumstances of the memos more intensively to determine who ordered the recall and why.

“The document alleges serious national security concerns that need to be fully investigated by the FBI,” the senator’s office said in a statement. “Grassley is requesting additional documentation from the FBI to verify the production, and is urging the FBI to do its due diligence to investigate why the document was recalled, who recalled it and inform the American people of its findings."

Patel told Just the News on Monday evening that he is fully investigating the circumstances surrounding the intelligence report and its recall.

"Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people's Bureau,” Patel said. To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public."