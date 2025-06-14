Two Minnesota lawmakers have been shot, report says

Published by Just The News | Nicholas Ballasy 14 de junio, 2025

Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman have been shot at their homes, according to local news report on Saturday.

The suspect was reportedly impersonating a police officer when the shootings occurred.

Police are in pursuit of the man, who is described as white with brown hair wearing black body armor, according to KSTP.

"I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon," said Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

