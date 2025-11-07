Unleashing the Power of Unlimited Fusion Energy

7 de noviembre, 2025

The year 2026 may well see emerging geopolitical forces ally with multibillion-dollar investments to finally unleash the power of unlimited fusion energy.

Let us follow that path.

It is now recognized by President Donald J. Trump that the role of artificial intelligence (AI) may well determine the future of nations and superpowers in a manner that rivals nuclear weapons.

The White House has become laser-like focused on the role of AI, which is why they have just announced that the chip maker Nvidia will build AI supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy with about $500 billion on the table. (We went to the moon for $20 billion.)

This investment will create for the United States seven new supercomputers, which will be unleashed on challenges that range from advancing next-gen superfast quantum computers to focusing on how best to unlock the one energy source that can provide those powerful AI data centers with all the electricity they will ever need – fusion.

It is a recognition that the full potential of AI will never be realized without the enormous amount of electricity required to keep those data centers online, powered up, and producing the breakthroughs this technology is capable of achieving.

No small wonder that the Chinese are devoting considerable resources to seeking to be the breakthrough nation for this technology. However, they are now beginning to realize that the United States is not asleep at the switch and that the Trump Administration has no intention of being a runner-up.

Our national commitment is now evident by what Trump is saying regarding the urgency of fusion energy research. He clearly views it as one of his pillars for American leadership. In a recent social media post, Trump made it a point to quote a recent text, writing:

"Chris Wright: 'A former Lawrence Berkeley National Lab scientist won the Nobel Prize in physics for work in Quantum physics. Quantum computing, along with AI and Fusion, are the three signature Trump science efforts. Trump 47 racks up his first Nobel Prize!!'"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang observed:

"Putting the weight of the nation behind pro-energy growth completely changed the game... If this didn't happen, we could have been in a bad situation, and I want to thank President Trump for that."

It took the Soviet Union to reawaken America's technological prowess by launching Sputnik, the world's first satellite. We responded by putting Americans on the moon. Trump is not waiting for a "Sputnik moment" to ensure that America achieves the goal of sustained, unlimited fusion energy. It requires vision, commitment, dollars, and a recognition that the future of American exceptionalism rides on powering data centers where AI is defining the future.

Lawrence Kadish serves on the Board of Governors of Gatestone Institute.

© Gatestone Institute