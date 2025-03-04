No more falls! These are the 5 exercises that will help you improve your balance

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

If your concern is loss of balance, recovering progressively is not an impossibility, there are key exercises you can incorporate into your daily routine, to strengthen muscles, ankles, and also optimize body control. These will allow you to feel more confident overall on a physical and mental level.

Improving your balance will not only serve to reduce falls and the consequences they entail, such as fractures, sprains, among other injuries, it will also help you to enhance your physical performance for any daily activity, such as walking or exercise, and improve your posture. Here are the top 5 exercises that will help you improve your balance.

Why is it important to improve your balance?





Over the years, muscle mass and balance diminish, as does vision, and certain health problems begin to appear. However, all is not lost, there are exercises that can help us to strengthen it, improve posture, coordination, and therefore, your performance in daily activities. If you are looking for options to help you in this area, here are the 5 best exercises to increase your stability.

1.The tree pose: Although it may seem simple, the tree pose is a yoga classic that will help you improve the stability of your ankles and hips, strengthen your legs, your posture, and also allow you to increase your concentration and coordination.

Including it in your daily routine will not take up much of your time. You should stand on one leg and place the sole of the opposite foot on the thigh or calf of the supporting leg. At the same time, you should raise your arms and put the palms of your hands together.

It is recommended to maintain the "tree pose" between 20 and 60 seconds for each leg. If you are a beginner, adjust the time according to your body and stability.

Reference image of the tree pose showing a woman in the company of children.AFP.

2. Side plank with leg raises: this exercise is a real challenge, which will allow you to improve your balance, while strengthening your obliques, lower body, and also improving your posture control.

To perform the side plank you will need to lie on your side, resting your forearm on the floor, making sure your elbow is just below your shoulder. With your body straight, slowly raise your leg up a few inches. If you are a beginner, do three sets of 10 to 15 seconds per side, resting between each set.

3. One-legged squats will allow you to develop strength and greater control in them, improving balance and flexibility. This exercise, like many, should be performed in a controlled manner and with caution to avoid injury.

To perform it you must: stand on one leg while extending the other leg forward, lower the body by bending the knee of the leg that is on the ground. During each repetition you must keep your torso upright and your leg extended. Subsequently, push up in a controlled manner with the heel of the supporting leg. Perform 5 to 10 repetitions per leg, or as your body allows.

4. The BOSU Ball is a kind of exercise ball "split" in half, which will allow you to strengthen your leg muscles, and challenge your stability, balance and body control.

To perform this exercise effectively, step onto the BOSU Ball, rounded side up, feet shoulder-width apart. Lift one leg at a time and hold for 5 to 10 seconds, then switch. Repeat 2 to 3 times.

This exercise will help you strengthen your foot balance, and activate your leg and abdominal muscles. Do other types of movements, such as squats, once you are comfortable with the first exercise.

Celebrity Khloe Kardashian strengthens muscles and ankles on the BUSU Ball Supplied.Cordon Press.

5. The heel-and-toe walk is simple and effective. This exercise will help improve your balance and stability, while strengthening your ankle and leg muscles. As the name implies, you will walk on your heels and then on your tiptoes, always keeping your posture upright.

Repeat two to three times each action for 20 to 30 seconds, with 30-second breaks for each series.