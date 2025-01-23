Benefits of moderate exercise after age 40

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

Whether you're about to step into your 40s or you're already enjoying those good years, here's why moderate exercise is ideal for you. From walking to yoga to swimming, they're guaranteed to improve your health.

Over the years, the human being is experiencing changes in all aspects, and health and body, do not escape from that. However, all is not lost, there are multiple options to minimize this process and improve our health. If you are already in your 40s and want physical improvements, we tell you how with small changes you can improve your quality of life.

The importance of exercise after 40

Improve your cardiovascular health: Exercising will reduce the risk of heart disease and improve your circulation. However, if you are already a cardiovascular patient, we recommend you consult with your specialist which exercises are ideal for you.

Active metabolism: Having a good metabolism will allow you to have a good body, and in turn avoid being overweight, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, significantly deteriorating their quality of life.

Muscle and bone health: Exercising your body will allow you to prevent osteoporosis, and that which many people fear over the years: the loss of muscle mass. If you don't want flabby thighs or arms, it's time to exercise.

Health, mind and body: if you are a person whose days are filled with anxiety and stress, exercise is ideal for you. As you exercise you release endorphins, which will improve your mood. Over time it will improve your concentration, memory, and help you fall asleep.

Tips to maintain consistency in sport

Make consistency your routine: although at the beginning having consistency may be a challenge, the important thing is to keep in mind the benefits that the routine of healthy habits will bring to you. Remember that it is mainly about you, and that your body is your temple, but in case consistency is not your strength, here are some tips that can help you:

Real goals: consistency is achieved by setting real goals. Whatever sport you choose, having consistency will allow you to improve your breathing, your health, and the intensity and duration of each of your exercises. It's not about doing everything right in one day, but about getting better and better.

Do what you like: Do you like yoga or do you prefer a morning walk? That's up to you. The important thing is that you get going and that the exercise you decide to do, goes according to your tastes, and if you don't have a favorite, experiment.

There is time for everything: there will always be a space in your schedule to do sports, free yourself from excuses. This will help you stick to your daily exercise routine.

Exercises for over 40: The important thing at 40 and all ages is not to put your joints at risk. Over time you will gain endurance in what you propose, as well as better conditions, you have no idea what exercises you can practice? We share with you some options.

Low impact exercises: From walking, swimming and even cycling will benefit you. These low-impact exercises will help you strengthen your body and take care of your cardiovascular health, without making excessive efforts. However, if you also want to improve your posture and flexibility, Pilates may be for you.

Strength exercises: push-ups, sit-ups and squats are ideal for using your body weight to your advantage. If, on the other hand, you prefer other types of activities, light weights will also help you maintain muscle mass.