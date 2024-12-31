Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce agreement

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement, which would mark a turnaround after an eight-year court battle between the two Hollywood stars.

The actress' lawyer, James Simon, confirmed the information to PEOPLE magazine in a statement. In addition, Simon assured that his client has "focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," Simon said in the statement.

Despite Simon's comments, a representative for Pitt declined to confirm the information and refused to comment on the report.

The relationship, one of Hollywood's most popular, ended in September 2016 when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. In 2018, AFP recalled, Pitt and Jolie reached a custody agreement for their six children, three of which were adopted.

The two stars also became embroiled in a separate legal battle over the sale of Jolie's share of Chateau Miraval, a vineyard in the south of France where they held their wedding.

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, began dating when they co-starred in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. At the time, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston.