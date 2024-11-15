Rauw Alejandro releases 'Cosa Nuestra,' his fifth studio album

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

From salsa to trap, passing through electronic chords, bachata and classic reggaeton rhythms, Rauw Alejandro released his fifth studio album, Cosa Nuestra. It features a mix of styles with which the successful Puerto Rican artist wants to take everyone who listens back to his roots.

With 18 new songs featuring a wide variety of instruments common in his home of Puerto Rico, Rauw Alejandro returns with something totally different from what he has done so far in his previous albums.

In "Cosa Nuestra," Rauw Alejandro was joined with collaboration from some of the most successful Hispanic artists, such as Romeo Santos, Bad Bunny and Feid, as well as Italian artist Laura Pausini.

With American singer and producer Pharrell Williams ("Happy," 2014) he released the surprise track "Committed," a combination of English and Spanish in salsa form.

Rauw Alejandro also added "Touching The Sky" and "Déjame Entrar," songs he premiered a few months ago.