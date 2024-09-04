Tim Burton receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

Tim Burton - director of films such as Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Sleepy Hollow (1996), among others - received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just a few days before the release of his latest work, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), the sequel to another of his great classics, Beetlejuice (1988).

Burton thus becomes the 2,788th person to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters this September 6 and will once again feature several of the stars who were part of the first film such as Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton. Joining the cast are Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, among others.

Ryder and Keaton are some of the actors Burton usually uses for his films, as are his ex-partner Helena Bonham Carter, Johnny Depp and the late Christopher Lee.