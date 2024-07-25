San Diego gets ready for the start of Comic-Con 2024

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

A year after the double strike of actors and screenwriters that plagued Hollywood, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) returns to the fray.

It will do so with an event in which comic, TV and movie lovers will gather in various panels that will take place from this Thursday, July 25, until Sunday, July 28, where studios will present previews of the most anticipated projects for next year.

Marvel Studios, the highlight of Comic-Con

Perhaps the biggest name, and the biggest absentee last year, is Marvel Studios. As usual, it will occupy the well-known Hall H, where it will make its most important presentations.

The superhero film studio will begin on Thursday with the panel dedicated to its latest film, which arrives on Friday to the big screen: "Deadpool & Wolverine." At 6:30 p.m. a panel titled "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life" will take place, a talk in which a small preview will be shown and which could be attended by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Marvel's main course, however, will not take place until Saturday. On that day, studio President Kevin Feige will take the stage in Hall H and present the Marvel Studios panel starting at 6 p.m. It will feature special guests and showcase a first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe which, as they themselves indicate, is in "constant expansion" and where, predictably, they could announce the addition of the X-Men to their upcoming film plans.

Cosplayers dressed as the X Men at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014Wikimedia Commons

Hall H won't be the only one hosting Marvel events. Talks from this company will also be available in other areas of San Diego Comic-Con. One such example is Hall 6DE, which on Friday at 3 p.m. will feature "Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski and Kevin Feige," a talk in which Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and President Kevin Feige will discuss their mutual love of Marvel comics in an event that will feature special guests, exclusive new sneak peeks, anecdotes and a company comic raffle.

Following this, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in Hall 6A, the "Women of Marvel" panel will take place, a talk whose guests have not yet been revealed but, as Fox 5 San Diego reported, "they'll come together to talk about making your way as a creative, building a career in nerdy spaces, how fandom has changed and being part of Marvel's 85-year legacy."

Marvel Studios will culminate its participation at this year's 2024 SDCC with the "'X-Men' Fandom Panel Celebrating 'X-Men '97'" taking place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in room 6BCF. At it, the voice actors of the popular Disney Plus animated series will meet with fans to talk about everything related to this audiovisual production and the group of superheroes that star in it.

Comic-Con will also feature news on the most awaited series

TV productions will also be present at the San Diego Comic-Con. It is well known that, despite being an event mainly designed for comic book lovers, TV series have been finding their place, and now this convention is not conceivable without their presence.

The first of them to have its own panel will be the animated show "SpongeBob SquarePants," which will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an event that will take place in Hall H on Thursday at 1 p.m. and featuring the voice actors of the popular characters who live in Bikini Bottom.

Image of the booth hosted by Nickelodeon at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014Wikimedia Commons

Hours later, Hall H will welcome the demigod stars of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," the Disney Plus series that, on this occasion, could introduce its new signings and even a first preview of the second season.

It will be on Thursday from 2:15 p.m. and will feature Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffrries and Aryan Simhadri, the young actors who play Percy Jackson, Annabeth and Grover Underwood in the fiction and who will be accompanied by co-creator and executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg in a panel moderated by the performer who plays Hades in the series, Jay Duplass.

It won't take two hours for Hall H to welcome a new series. It will do so with a panel on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. titled "'What We Do in the Shadows' Farewell Tour Kick-Off," a gathering where the cast of the series will meet with fans to talk about the imminent premiere of its sixth and final season and that will include the viewing of one of the episodes of the season that will premiere on Oct. 21 and whose promotional poster was recently revealed.

On Friday, the series panels will kick off strong with Prime Video's 10 a.m. talk in Hall H about the fourth and final season of “The Boys.” Titled "Let's Hear It For Prime Video's 'The Boys'," the meeting will feature the stars of the superhero series who will chat with the series creator about anecdotes that came up during the filming of the latest season, which could also feature an exclusive preview.

Just an hour later, at 11 a.m. that same Friday, Prime Video will hold a panel on the second season "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power." On this occasion, the streaming platform will feature the actors from the season who will take diehard fans of the saga back to Middle-Earth for an exclusive first look at what the next batch of episodes will have in store for them just before it premieres on Aug. 29:

Following this, Hall H will host a "Doctor Who" panel, as has been traditional for years, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. and feature several of its stars. In addition, half an hour earlier, at 12 p.m. on Friday and at the Indigo Ballroom, there will be the presentation of "Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' First Look," a talk dedicated to the famous animated series for adults and its upcoming projects.

Friday's highlight, however, will be "The Walking Dead: Dead City" whose second season will be presented in Hall H at 1:45 p.m. On this occasion, AMC's fiction will be represented by its executive producer Scott Gimple who will attend along with the cast made up of Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek who play, respectively, Maggie, Negan, Armstrong and The Croat in the well-known series.

Panels from the "Dexter: Original Sin" series can also be enjoyed on Friday, which will take place at 5:45 p.m. in Room 20 and animated fiction "Bob's Burgers," which will feature a talk at 4 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom and the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Saturday will be The CW's turn to occupy Hall H with a presentation titled "'Superman & Lois' Special Video Presentation and Q&A." It will take place at 11:15 a.m. and the talk will be attended by the cast of the series that will attend along with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns to discuss the final season of the series that will end the various superhero series of DC Studios and The CW known as the "Arrowverse."

That same day, Saturday, July 27, panels will also take place for the series "Abbott Elementary" (12.30 p.m. at the Indigo Ballroom and Hilton San Diego Bayfront) and the highly anticipated "The Penguin" panel. This event will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Hall H and will feature Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz, some of the stars of the new series produced by Matt Reeves, Lauren LeFranc and Dylan Clark that will land on the streaming platform Max on Sept. 8.

San Diego Comic-Con will say goodbye on Sunday and will do so with panels from "Star-Trek Prodigy" (10 a.m. in room 6DE) and a talk titled "Buffy: 'Once More with Feeling': An Interactive Whedonverse Musical" taking place at 3:30 p.m. in Room 6BCF and with guests yet to be revealed but will feature a viewing of the musical episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" titled "Once More with Feeling" and will cap off Comic-Con after four days of film, series and comics talk, the full schedule of which is available here.

How much does it cost to attend San Diego Comic-Con?

Although San Diego Comic-Con is a limited-ticket event that tends to sell out within hours, this year there are still last-minute tickets available.

Fans wishing to attend the convention will be able to attend the event if they are willing to pay between $354 (one-day pass before fees) and $1,187 if they want to get a general admission pass before fees at Vivid Seats for all five days of SDCC.