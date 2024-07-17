Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro released from prison

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T15:25:46.000Z"}

Peter Navarro, former White House adviser to Donald Trump, was released Wednesday in Miami after spending four months in jail due to his refusal to obey the subpoena to appear before Congress for his involvement in the events of January 6.

Navarro was convicted of this and voluntarily went to prison in Florida in mid-March. Along with the prison sentence, Navarro had to pay a fine of $9,500. The former White House aide tried to dodge prison time with a plea before the judge, but his appeal was denied.

According to CNN, Navarro is expected to travel quickly to Milwaukee so he can participate in the Republican National Convention, which has formally nominated Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate.

Navarro was not the only Trump White House adviser who was convicted. Steve Bannon began serving his four-month sentence earlier this month in a Connecticut federal prison on the same grounds as Navarro.