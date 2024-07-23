Kamala Harris breaks donation record: $81 million in a single day after announcing her candidacy

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats are seeing cash flow back into their pockets after critical weeks in fundraising numbers. According to various reports, in the first 24 hours after announcing her candidacy, the would-be candidate raised $81 million, a figure that represents the largest single-day increase in donations in the history of presidential races.

As announced by Harris' team, some 888,000 donors contributed to the campaign on its first day of the race. Of that number, 60 percent made their first contribution in the 2024 race, and the campaign signed up 43,000 of those donors to make recurring donations.

NEW from @KamalaHQ >>



We raised $81 MILLION in the first 24 hours of her campaign.



That is the LARGEST 24 hour raise in history. pic.twitter.com/0oE8dZkxsX — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) July 22, 2024

The surprisingly astronomical figure reported comes just after multi-millionaire Democratic donors stopped writing checks in protest against Biden's candidacy, who dropped out of the race on Sunday afternoon.

For the time being, the Harris campaign did not break down how many donations from millionaire contributors represented the $81 million on the first day of candidacy, nor did they specify how many of the online donations were small contributions.

The Harris campaign reported that the money came from donations to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

It was also revealed that a grassroots effort organized by the group Win with Black Women, Democrats managed to convene 44,000 participants at a Zoom rally, raising $1.5 million in donations from small donors.

According to The New York Times, the record number shows that the Democratic Party is quickly coalescing around Harris.

"The funds will help rebuild a war chest that was at risk of growing depleted in the weeks of uncertainty after Mr. Biden’s poor debate, as big donors paused fund-raising," the NYT reported.

Likewise, the newspaper also revealed that ActBlue, the digital donation portal for Democrats, processed even more money than Harris in the same time period: more than $90 million.

Likewise, according to POLITICO, Future Forward, a super PAC, received even more money in these first 24 hours of candidacy: $150 million in new deposits from big donors.