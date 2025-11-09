China suspends ban on exports of three rare metals to the US

Chinese and U.S. flags ahead of a meeting in Geneva. AFP .

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de noviembre, 2025

China announced Sunday the suspension of a ban on exports to the United States of three rare metals (gallium, antimony and germanium,) a new sign of easing tensions between the two countries.

The restrictions, adopted in December 2024, were aimed at so called "dual-use" goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The ban is suspended "until Nov. 27, 2026," the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement obtained by AFP, confirming a White House announcement a few days ago.

The move is a further sign of goodwill from Beijing following the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 30 in South Korea.

That meeting helped defuse months of tensions that have impacted the global economy.

Ban suspended The December 2024 ban, now suspended, stipulated that "in principle, the export to the United States of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials will not be authorized."

However, the Chinese Commerce Ministry did not explicitly state on Sunday whether it would grant new export licenses, or the timing and volume for such approvals.

Restrictions on the export of those rare metals, essential to modern industry, had become a focus of dispute between Beijing and Washington, which are competing for global technological influence.

Infrared and munitions

China is a major world producer of these three metals, which are not part of the so called "rare earths," another group of metals also crucial to many sectors of the economy.

Gallium, used mainly in integrated circuits, LEDs and photovoltaic panels, is considered by the European Union as a critical raw material.

As for germanium, it is essential for optical fibers and infrared, while antimony is used in semiconductors, batteries and flame retardants.

The Ministry of Commerce also announced Sunday the easing of restrictions on the export of dual-use items related to graphite.

China already announced Wednesday the extension for one year of the suspension of part of the tariffs it imposed on U.S. products in the midst of the trade war, and will keep them for the time being at 10%.

The Asian giant also indicated that it was dropping "additional tariffs" imposed since March on soybean oil and several other U.S. agricultural products.

Separately, the U.S. president announced in late October that China had agreed to suspend for one year its export restrictions on technologies related to rare earths, materials essential for defense, automotive and electronics industries. The restrictions had been imposed on Oct. 9.