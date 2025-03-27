Tesla not unscathed by Trump's 25% tariffs on cars, Musk says

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de marzo, 2025

Tesla owner and advisor to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, said Thursday that the U.S. president's tariffs will have a "non-trivial" impact on costs on parts for his brand's cars.

"It's important to note that Tesla is NOT unscathed here. The tariff impact on Tesla remains significant," the electric vehicle maker's owner wrote in X.

Trump imposed customs tariffs of 25% on all automobiles that are not made in the United States, including loose parts.

Musk's comment came coupled with a tweet from prominent Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt, where he explained that about 40% of all new cars sold in the U.S. are imported, so the 25% tariff announced by Trump "is a big deal."

Merritt shared a breakdown of where cars sold in the U.S. are manufactured, noting that a large majority of brands like Ford, Nissan, Toyota, and Stellantis have high production percentages in other countries such as Canada and Mexico. According to the businessman, only Tesla is 100% American-made.

"If the 25% tariff remains in place for a long period, legacy automakers will find it difficult to adapt quickly, leading to a significant drop in profits. The U.S. is the most profitable country for the auto industry," the investor added next to a graph that lays out the current situation of the big auto monopolies.

These, like other reactions, come after Trump announced on Wednesday a 25% tariff on imports of cars, light trucks and assembly parts, starting next week.

Auto industry experts expect the measure will raise prices and hamper production. One of the first consequences is that automakers and equipment manufacturers fell sharply on Thursday at the opening of European stock markets.