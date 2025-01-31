Inflation rose to 2.6% in December 2024

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

(AFP) Inflation rose to 2.6% year-over-year in December, up from 2.4% the previous month, according to the PCE index released Friday by the Commerce Department, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for charting monetary policy.

In December, monthly inflation was 0.3%, up from 0.1% in November, an increase in line with the consensus of MarketWatch analysts.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also picked up in the month to 0.2% versus 0.1% in November. Year-over-year, meanwhile, it remained stable, in line with market expectations.

This level for price increases comforts the Fed's position to wait before cutting its interest rates again, particularly with a strong labor market and consumption remaining dynamic.