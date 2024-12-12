Hispanics are the second most satisfied community with their jobs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

There is ample evidence to show that Hispanics are currently the main engine of economic and job growth in the country. Although there are still sectors that ignore their potential, there are others who trust in a sector of the population that demonstrates its effort and dedication on a daily basis, regardless of the field in which it works.

Of all Hispanics who are employed, nearly nine in 10 are happy with their jobs, according to a survey from Pew Research Center. Specifically, 44% are "extremely or very satisfied," while 41% are "somewhat satisfied." Only 14% are "very or somewhat dissatisfied".

Ahead of the Hispanic community are white (90%) and Asian (87%) respondents in terms of how happy they are with their job. However, the percentage of Asians who are "extremely or very satisfied" (42%) is lower than that of Hispanics.

Behind Hispanics are black workers (83% are "somewhat, very or extremely satisfied" with their job).

General dissatisfaction with wages

In general, of all citizens who are employed, 88% are satisfied with the content of their job, regardless of pay grade. This opinion differs from their opinion on the actual pay they receive.

Because, in general terms and without distinguishing communities, only 30% are happy with their salary, 4 points less than last year's mark. The Pew Research Center lists five different reasons that lead citizens to be unhappy with their paychecks.

Eighty percent point out that their income has not kept pace with the rising cost of living, being the main argument for their complaint. There are 71% who say they are not paid enough for the effectiveness and efficiency they demonstrate on a daily basis, while 70% are of the opinion that they are underpaid for the workload they have.

Fifty-four percent say they do not earn enough to make ends meet. Finally, 29% believe that they do not earn the same as others in the same job, citing this as the main reason.