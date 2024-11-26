Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Thanksgiving dinner has become much more expensive in recent years. In 2024, a traditional meal for 10 people, including 12 dishes such as stuffed turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, will cost an average of $58.05 per person, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) annual survey.

This amount, at nearly $60, represents a 24% increase compared with prices in 2020, the last Thanksgiving under Donald Trump (when the same dinner cost $46.90 per person).

The most notable increase is in the price of the turkey. At a weight of around 16 pounds, it would cost an average of $25.67 per person, an increase of 32% compared to the price of the same in 2020.

More expensive products

Although according to inflation data, overall prices are down 5% compared to last year, costs are still considerably higher than before inflation began to affect household budgets.

The products that have risen the most since 2020 are bread rolls (56.4%), turkey stuffing (45.2%), pumpkin pie mix (22.4%), green peas (18.5%), carrots and celery (15%), milk (4.2%), and whipped cream (4%).

High prices affect the holiday

This increase is reflected in Americans' pocketbooks. A survey by The Economist/YouGov revealed that rising costs are indeed impacting Thanksgiving plans in a significant way. According to the poll, 37% of respondents said high prices have affected their celebrations, outpacing 36% who said their plans have not been altered, while 8% were unsure.

The effect of costs on Thanksgiving planning varies with respect to groups by political affiliation:

- 47% of Republicans said their plans have changed because of higher prices.

-35% of independents said they have also been affected.

- 29% of Democrats admitted the impact, although a majority (47%) said they have not experienced changes in their plans.

The cost impact on the holiday reflects the serious trend of price increases under President Joe Biden's leadership. Since he took office in January 2021, the price of eggs has increased 147%, while the cost of gas has risen 50%, factors that exacerbate the financial pressure for American families.