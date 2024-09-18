Is Gen Z the lazy generation? Six out of ten companies have fired recent graduates for their "unsatisfactory" work

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

A recent survey by Intelligent.com revealed that one in six companies are reluctant when it comes to hiring recent Gen Z graduates, citing concerns about their preparation, communication skills and professionalism.

In fact, the study indicated that six out of ten companies reported that they have laid off college graduates hired in 2024 and one out of seven companies is considering not hiring members of this group in the near future.

The reasons: lack of motivation and charisma

According to the report, some of the main shortcomings these young people have in the workforce are a lack of motivation and charisma, as well as insufficient capacity in the so-called "soft skills" needed to adapt to a professional work environment.

Gen Z is set to represent nearly 30% of the workforce by 2025. Seven percent of companies surveyed described recent graduates' work as "unsatisfactory." Huy Nguyen, chief education and career development advisor at Intelligent, stated in the report:

"Many recent college graduates may struggle with entering the workforce for the first time as it can be a huge contrast from what they are used to throughout their education journey (...) They are often unprepared for a less structured environment, workplace cultural dynamics, and the expectation of autonomous work

Alarmingly, nearly 20% of managers surveyed indicated that younger workers often show up late and miss deadlines. Nguyen also said that while many of these graduates possess theoretical knowledge, they lack the practical experience and soft skills needed to thrive:

"Although they may have some theoretical knowledge from college, they often lack the practical, real-world experience and soft skills required to succeed in the work environment. These factors, combined with the expectations of seasoned workers, can create challenges for both recent grads and the companies they work for."

The survey was conducted in August and included nearly 1,000 business leaders.

90% of Generation Z has blown off a job interview

Despite everything already mentioned, the problems this generation has in the workplace is not only related to how they behave at work. Another study conducted by the employment website Indeed revealed that 93% of Gen Z members have blown off job interviews.

According to the survey, 75% of young workers acknowledged ignoring a prospective future employer in the past year. Worse, 87% of workers managed to get the job, sign the contract and then leave their boss stranded on the first day.