Eight Republican senators vow to muddle the Democratic legislative agenda after Trump's conviction in New York

Mike Lee and seven other lawmakers assured that they would only approve defense budgets and that they will oppose the administration's nominations.

Republican Senators Marco Rubio (left) and J.D. Vance (right). (Cordon Press / Wikimedia Commons)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
June 1, 2024
"The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered out politics in un-American ways." Those words begin the letter signed by eight Republican senators Friday in which they committed in writing to blocking the Democratic legislative agenda. "We are unwilling to aid and abbet this White House in its project to tear this country apart."

The letter comes one day after Donald Trump was found guilty of the 34 charges against him in the Stormy Daniels case. Republican and conservative voices categorically rejected the verdict against the former president. Although the senators who signed the letter had already expressed their displeasure, one of them, Mike Lee (R-Utah), explained: "Strongly worded statements are not enough." With this commitment, they want to move from words to action.

The other signatories are J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). Lee extended the invitation to "all concerned senators."

Specifically, Republicans pledged to reject any non-defense budget increases or "any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare." They also vowed to oppose the administration's judicial and political nominees for public office.

Finally, they assured that they will not allow the expedition of Democratic proposals that "are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people." The latter would hinder the Democratic majority in the Senate, which would be forced to endure the full process of advancing legislation.

"The radical and hyper partisan threats made in this letter would harm the American people in the name of politics and proven lies," responded White House spokesman Andrew Bates, in words reported by Fox News. "These Senators should reconsider putting themselves above their country."

