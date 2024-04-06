World

Ecuadorian police forcefully storm the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrest fugitive former vice president Jorge Glas

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the severing of relations with the South American country as a result of the assault.

Policía de Ecuador irrumpe con fuerza en la embajada de México en Quito y detiene al exvicepresidente prófugo Jorge Glas
Antes de la operación, la Embajada de México en Quito se encontraba militarizada. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 6, 2024
2 minutes read

Tensions between Ecuador and Mexico have just reached their highest point this Friday, when Ecuadorian Police officials broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito , where former Vice President Jorge Glas was taking refuge, accused of corruption and investigated for his links with the drug trafficking.

In a statement published by the Presidency of Ecuador, the authorities of the South American country announced the arrest of Glas and also stated that they are a sovereign nation that will not tolerate "that any criminal goes unpunished."

In turn, the Mexican president reacted to the assault on the Embassy by calling it an authoritarian action and announcing the rupture of diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

"I have just been informed by Alicia Bárcena, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs, that Ecuadorian police forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country, who was a refugee and seeking asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces," AMLO wrote. "This is a flagrant violation of international law and Mexico's sovereignty, for which I have instructed our foreign minister to issue a statement on this authoritarian act, proceed legally and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations with the government of Ecuador."

Diplomatic tension between Mexico and Ecuador

The news comes in the middle of a diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Mexico after the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), on Thursday accuse President Daniel Noboa of coming to power thanks to the murder of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a comment that provoked the instant reaction of the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, which declared the Mexican ambassador “persona non grata.”

Likewise, in the midst of the diplomatic conflict, AMLO decided to confirm the political asylum of Glas , who was the vice president of former socialist president Rafael Correa, an ally of the Mexican president.

Subsequently, Mexico requested safe passage for Glas, which was denied by the Ecuadorian authorities, who automatically militarized the surroundings of the Mexican Embassy due to a possible flight risk .

According to various reports, the break-in inside the diplomatic premises was forceful . The police arrived in black vehicles and later broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters, gaining access to the patios.

Roberto Canseco, head of the Mexican consular section in Quito, said visibly affected that the situation was a clear abuse and a blow to international law.

“What you have just seen is an attack on international law and the inviolability of the Mexican embassy in Ecuador. Totally unacceptable. This can not be. It is barbarism. It is not possible for them to violate the diplomatic premises as they have done. “It is ignominy for a state,” Canseco told the media.

“They have hit me. I hit the ground. And I physically tried to prevent them from entering. As criminals they raided the Mexican embassy in Ecuador. This is not possible. It just can't be. “It's crazy,” said Canseco.

This is a developing story

Topics:

Recommendation

Herzi Halevi, jefe de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (

'A mistaken identification': Israel publishes the findings of its investigation into the involuntary attack on aid workers in Gaza

El ejército israelí dentro de un recinto evacuado de las Naciones Unidas en la ciudad de Gaza

UN Human Rights Council passes resolution calling to halt arms sales to Israel

Esta foto de distribución proporcionada por las Fuerzas Terrestres del Cuerpo de la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica (CGRI) de Irán el 18 de octubre de 2022 muestra a soldados participando en un ejercicio militar en la región noroccidental de Aras, junto a las fronteras de Armenia y Azerbaiyán. (Fotografía del Cuerpo de la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica de Irán)

Iran: 17 hours of fighting with separatists leaves at least 27 dead

Elon Musk sobre Venezuela: sin Chávez y el socialismo extremo el país sería próspero

Elon Musk on Venezuela: Without Chávez and extreme socialism the country would be prosperous

La Inteligencia de Estados Unidos teme que Rusia planee enviar un arma nuclear al espacio

Antony Blinken assures that Ukraine will join NATO

Primer día de tregua en Gaza.

After the call between Biden and Netanyahu, Israel will open a border crossing in Gaza to increase humanitarian aid

Crisis diplomática entre México y Ecuador: el presidente Noboa declaró persona no grata a la embajadora mexicana tras unas polémicas declaraciones de López Obrador

Diplomatic crisis between Mexico and Ecuador: President Noboa declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata after some controversial statements by López Obrador

Un oficial muestra los pasaportes de varios de los cooperantes de WCK fallecidos en el ataque en Gaza

World Central Kitchen: Israel does not lie, takes responsibility and investigates

France: Group of students beat 13-year-old classmate for 'dressing like a European'