Dozens of Columbia protesters barricade themselves in a university building and threaten a bloodbath if evicted

Hundreds of students defied the university's ultimatum to disperse and continued protesting while hundreds more were arrested amid clashes with police across the country.

Despite Columbia University's ultimatum, students escalated their anti-Israel protests and broke into a university building where they barricaded themselves inside. The rebellious students confronted the maintenance staff of Hamilton Hall, who tried to stop them from getting inside. In a statement, students warned the authorities that any use of force by the police or army would result in a bloodbath. Protests and mass arrests continued across the country.

Protesters have just stormed and overtook the Hamilton Hall at Columbia University Sparking Riot as They Barricade Inside and Break Windows

Tables, benches, vending machines...

Dozens of students broke into the building in the early hours of the morning, after rejecting the university authorities' ultimatum. Once inside, they used hammers to smash windows and barricaded the property by blocking access with tables, benches, vending machines and other furniture to resist removal. Additionally, they hung a Palestinian flag in one of the upper floor windows and placed a sign renaming the building "Hind's Hall," in honor of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl who died during Israel's counterterrorism operations in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a group of students who had not entered the occupied building formed a human chain at the entrances to prevent law enforcement from attempting to remove the protesters. They chanted "We shall not be moved."

Columbia University students form a human chain to protect the protestors who have occupied Hamilton Hall - which has now been renamed HIND'S HALL.

"Students' blood will be on your hands"

Shortly after, the barricaded students issued a statement declaring themselves heirs of the protests of 1968, 1985 and 1992. They announced they would end their protests under three conditions. These conditions included demands for divestment from Israel, financial transparency and amnesty for all the students who participated in the demonstrations and faced expulsion for defying the authorities' ultimatum.

They also mentioned the Vietnam protests, warning that any attempt to evict them would end in a bloodbath: "Do not incite another Kent or Jackson State by bringing soldiers and police officers with weapons onto our campus: Students' blood will be on your hands."

PRESS RELEASE by @ColumbiaBDS about the occupation of Hamilton Hall. An autonomous group of students reclaimed the building as "Hind's Hall" in honor of Hind Rajab, a six year old girl from Gaza. We continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinian Liberation.

Mass arrests at several universities

Dozens of people were arrested in protests on various campuses throughout the night. In Utah, police arrested 17 protesters after trying to intimidate university officials. In a statement, the university announced the officers had cleared out the protesters and traffic was back to normal.

University of Utah Police—in collaboration with Salt Lake City Police, Unified Police, Utah Highway Patrol and West Valley City Police—cleared a protest on Presidents Circle overnight. Final exams will continue Tuesday, April 30. Traffic in the area has resumed. Campus shuttles and Utah Transit Authority buses are in operation.

Additionally, in Austin, officers arrested 100 students and used tear gas when attempts were made to set up an encampment after students disregarded warnings from authorities.

"Platform for antisemitism"

At the University of Missouri, hundreds of protesters marched through the campus and no arrests were reported, according to NBC. Meanwhile, at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, protesters were arrested in the middle of finals week after they refused to disperse and left their belongings behind. Officers used a substance similar to tear gas.

Northwestern University in Illinois made an agreement with protesters to remove tents in Deering Meadow. The Midwest Anti-Defamation League criticized the agreement since it "rewards bad behavior" and accused the camp of being a "platform for antisemitism."