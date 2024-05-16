Society

Antisemitic protesters take over building at University of California, Irvine: Students asked to evacuate

At least one of the participants was arrested after local authorities arrived on campus. Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Department intervened at the scene.

Universidad de California en Irvine
Edit a partir de capturas de pantalla/ Fox 11 Los Ángeles
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 16, 2024
1 minute read

Antisemitic protests returned to college campuses, this time at the University of California, Irvine. Hundreds of protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall and later blocked the building. Authorities released a statement encouraging students to seek shelter while they called local police, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Shortly after protesters carrying Palestinian flags broke into the building, authorities issued a statement advising students to evacuate.

"Anyone currently in buildings in the vicinity of the protest are advised to exit buildings & leave area at this time. Please disregard all previous orders to shelter in place. Please disregard all previous orders to shelter in place. If able, please leave immediately & continue to avoid the protest area until further notice," announced U.C. Irvine, and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day on May 15.

Among the chants that emerged from the protests were those of "Free Palestine," "Long live Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

As reported by Fox News, the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department intervened on the campus, with at least one person arrested.

Todd Spitzer, Orange County district attorney, assured that any type of vandalism "will not be tolerated."

"The right to peaceful assembly is a constitutional right, and we encourage protesters to exercise their right to peaceful assembly; however, criminal activity which transcends peaceful assembly, including violence and vandalism of any kind, will not be tolerated. Any evidence of criminal activity, including failure to obey lawful orders to disperse, will be investigated and thoroughly reviewed to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed," he added on X.

The scenes resembled those at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where clashes between protesters and police were even more heated.

More than 130 protesters were arrested in what was described as "an encampment," in which authorities eventually managed to regain control of the campus and return students to their classes.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla del documental

'Dear Infidels: A Warning to America,' a documentary that warns of the danger posed by the infiltration of Islamism in the U.S.

Captura de pantalla de un documental de PBS en el que hablan y muestran cómo quedaría el mapa de St. George, la nueva ciudad de Luisiana.

St. George: Louisiana's newest city

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry durante

The state of California backs down and assures that Megan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is no longer 'delinquent'

Un smartphone con el logo de TikTok delante de una bandera de los Estados Unidos.

Eight content creators on TikTok sue the federal government over a possible ban on the social network

Social Security under threat: the dangers of population aging and job reductions

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore

Two blackouts may have caused freighter to hit Baltimore bridge, a federal investigation reveals

Un coche patrulla de la policía se encuentra junto a tiendas de campaña y carteles que llenan Harvard Yard

Harvard reaches deal with antisemitic students to completely dismantle protests

James Paul Stone

Texas: Katy ISD teacher arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography

Montaje del presidente Biden sobre un grupo de inmigrantes vigilado por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza.

More than half of the immigrants who entered the country as of 2022 are unemployed