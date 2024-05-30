Society

Department of Labor sues Hyundai for alleged illegal hiring of minors

The government agency alleges that the car company had a 13-year-old boy working 50 to 60 hours a week.

Hyundai Alabama
(Carol M. Highsmith / Wikimedia Commons)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 30, 2024
1 minute read

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has asked a federal judge to intervene to stop Hyundai and its suppliers in Alabama from illegally employing minors.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found that a 13-year-old child was working 50 to 60 hours a week operating machines on an assembly line, where auto body parts were fabricated from sheet metal.

The complaint names Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC, SMART Alabama LLC, and Best Practice Service LLC as defendants.

What does the lawsuit seek?

The DOL hopes that the lawsuit will stop these companies from using child labor. It also demands that companies forfeit profits from this illegal practice.

Hyundai reacts to the complaint

In response to the complaint, Hyundai issued a statement saying it is cooperating fully with the Department of Labour. The automaker also commented that it considers it unfair to be held responsible for its suppliers’ practices. “We are reviewing the new lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend the company,” it said.

Another lawsuit against Hyundai

Last year, the car company was embroiled in another legal dispute when Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit against it. The complaint alleged that Hyundai had failed to install adequate anti-theft systems in its vehicles, which may have contributed to an exponential increase in theft of its models.

In response to the lawsuit, Ira Gabriel, director of corporate public relations and marketing for Hyundai Motor America, called the legal action ‘improper and unnecessary.’ Gabriel explained that all Hyundai vehicles are equipped with security systems, such as an engine immobilizer, that should prevent theft. Despite these statements, the company faced criticism and concerns about the safety of its cars on the market.

