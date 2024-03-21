Canada: Trudeau's administration harms its Armed Forces by freezing arms exports to Israel

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that industrial sector sales have been suspended. The progressive government is considering a complete ban.

Canada will stop selling weapons to Israel, according to a statement made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to a national media outlet. The announcement by Justin Trudeau's progressive government was made a day after the Canadian Parliament approved a motion condemning Israel and its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Canada's decision to stop exporting arms to Israel could be a first step in Justin Trudeau's administration to ban weapon sales. The decision is in line with the progressive Canadian government's foreign policy, which advocates the two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

This is a component of a progressive program that, as per the Canadian government, has halted exports of non-lethal materials since the start of 2024.

Million-dollar losses for the industry

In 2022, the Canadian government and its defense sector companies made $2.1 billion by selling military materials to countries other than the United States. This was down from the $2.7 billion reported in 2021, as per public data released by the Canadian government.

The measure could affect the Canadian industry to some extent. According to government figures, in 2022, Canadian businesses generated $21 million from arms sales to Israel. Israel was the Canadian defense industry's 15th biggest buyer.

The Canadian government approved the highest number of export permits for Israel, France, Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom. Collectively, these countries accounted for half of all permits approved in 2022. Israel tops this list with 315 approved permits, indicating sales in significant but varying quantities, potentially involving medium-sized companies.

Canadian defense in check

According to a report conducted by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) that was cited in The Jewish Press, there is something else about the arms trade between Canada and Israel. These exports, which are not of considerable volume compared to others, are often products that will return to Canada.

As reported by the Jewish Press, defense equipment exported from Canada to Israel often goes through additional industrial processes, including improvement or even assembly in some cases, within Israel before returning to Canada. In other words, the Canadian Armed Forces are the primary end customers and users of this equipment. Furthermore, the final product may also be sold to other countries by Canada, following its processing in Israel.