Biden's campaign reinforces Trump's 'bloodbath' lie with a new ad

The video attempts to push the narrative of a dangerous Trump to moderate Republicans and independent voters critical of Biden's re-election.

Joe Biden's re-election campaign did not take long to exploit Donald Trump's "bloodbath" lie. Just hours after the former president's statements in Ohio, the Democrat's creative team produced an ad based precisely on the phrase taken out of context that went around the world.

Biden's campaign manager, Michael Tyler, was among the first to react to the comments. In an interview with MSNBC's "Inside," he assured that the bloodbath was nothing more than an "endorsement of political violence."

Biden's re-election campaign released a new ad on Monday to further reinforce this narrative and amplify their version of the statements. The video begins with a snippet of Trump's speech: "Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath. It will be a bloodbath for the country."

Next, the ad shows footage of Trump's speech after the violence in Charlottesville (2017) and a response he gave about the Proud Boys during the first presidential debate with Biden in 2020.

To close, the video repeats the edited statements and ends with a black screen showing the phrase: "Stop Trump. JoeBiden.com."

The "Trump bloodbath" lie

As reported by Voz Media, Trump was in Ohio over the weekend to campaign for himself and to boost Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who will battle Matt Dolan for the GOP nomination.

The former president used his speech to take a shot at Biden's economic policies, warning of the consequences of another four years of the Democrat.

Trump placed special emphasis on the automotive industry, badly damaged during Biden's administration due to the apparently 'green' policies, the surrender to the electric vehicle and the Chinese expansion in America with the construction of automobile plants in Mexico.

In this context, Trump indicated that, if elected president, he would impose a 100% tariff on these vehicles in order to defend domestic production. The opposite case - a new electoral victory for Biden - would mean "a bloodbath" for the country and the automotive industry.