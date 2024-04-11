Argentina: Violence from left-wing protesters in Buenos Aires forces Milei to activate anti-protest protocol

This Wednesday, hundreds of Argentine protesters summoned by different leftist organizations such as Polo Obrero, the Free Movement of the South or the Socialist Workers' Movement (MST), the Popular Economy Workers Union (UTEP) and the Piquetera Unit took over several of the main roads in Buenos Aires in the morning - such as the 9 de Julio Avenue - to protest against what they define as a "critical situation in the country."

Javier Milei’s administration activated its anti-protest protocol and sent law enforcement to break up the protests, which became increasingly violent as the day progressed. Those gathered at the demonstrations responded violently to the police, who ended up arresting 11 people.

Protesters damaged nearby buildings and vehicles, blocked off roads, and threw stones and other objects at police officers.

Manifestantes de izquierda rompieron una ambulancia. Después lloran represión por un poco de gas pimienta. pic.twitter.com/9ysGOzq23W — Mati Smith🇦🇷 (@Trumperizar) April 10, 2024

An official told the media that protesters damaged his vehicle, which was parked nearby. They set it on fire and threw stones at it.

Le prendieron fuego el auto a un laburante. No marchan para reclamar comida ni mejores sueldos. Marchan para cometer delitos porque se les acabó el curro. En el medio, le complican la vida a todos. pic.twitter.com/BTK9vjixtu — Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) April 10, 2024

Milei's cabinet was quick to react. The Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich, posted several photos on social media that were taken both from the ground and the air. She captioned the post "law" and "order." Milei shared her post on his account.

LEY Y ORDEN pic.twitter.com/pucOPo3peb — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) April 10, 2024

Waldo Wolff, Minister of Security of the City of Buenos Aires, congratulated the police for containing the protesters and managing to break up the protests.

WE RELEASE ON JULY 9. In the city of Buenos Aires order prevails. Every time they try to block our roads, they will find us clearing them. The 11 detainees are already at the disposal of Justice, as are all the recordings of people vandalizing the city. I want to congratulate our police of the city of Buenos Aires for their actions. It is with order.

LIBERAMOS LA 9 DE JULIO En la Ciudad de Buenos Aires impera el orden. Cada vez que quieran cortar nos encontrarán despejando. Los 11 detenidos ya están a disposición de la Justicia, al igual que todos los registros fílmicos con personas vandalizando la Ciudad. Quiero felicitar… pic.twitter.com/M3qkM2i7bg — Waldo Wolff (@WolffWaldo) April 10, 2024

The protests ended at noon, when law enforcement managed to clear the streets where the protesters were located. The police ended up using water cannons to break up the protests.