Alvin Bragg drops charges against pro-Hamas protesters arrested at Columbia University

The Manhattan district attorney's office said it did not have enough evidence to prove that any defendant damaged property or injured anyone.

Campamento pro palestino en la Universidad de Columbia
(Charly Triballeau / AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 21, 2024
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has dismissed cases against 30 pro-Hamas protesters arrested during anti-Israeli protests held on the Columbia University campus.

"All these matters are dismissed and sealed in the interest of justice," Judge Kevin McGrath announced in the courtroom, according to Fox News.

Stephen Millan, a member of the Manhattan district attorney's office, said there was not enough evidence to prove that any defendant damaged property or injured anyone. However, the office said it will continue to investigate the events that occurred on the college campus.

"None of the students arrested had any prior criminal history, and all were facing disciplinary proceedings, including suspensions and expulsions, by Columbia University," Fox News highlighted.

The district attorney's office also reportedly will not drop charges against 13 other defendants. Most of those arrested were not students. Only two were Columbia students, while the other 11 had no affiliation with the school.

Among the accused is James Carlson, who has no connection with the university. He is charged with criminal mischief and arson for setting fire to an Israeli flag and damaging a police surveillance camera in jail.

