Sports

Alcaráz surpasses Medvedev to retain the crown at the Indian Wells Masters 1000

In a back-to-back repeat final, the Spanish player won 7-6 (5), 6-1, and is close to returning to the number one ATP ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 17, 2024
1 minute read

Carlos Alcaraz revalidated his title at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and was once again crowned the 'king of the desert.' The Spaniard overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev and won 7-6 (5) and 6-1 in one hour and 42 minutes of play. With this title, he is closer to returning to the world number 1 currently held by Novak Djokovic.

In a final repeated for the second consecutive year, the Spaniard suffered in the first set but then dominated the second thanks to his intensity and few unforced errors. Thus, he reached five Masters 1000 tournaments, making him the fifth most successful active player in this category.

Alcaraz, 20, became the first two-time Indian Wells champion since Djokovic won consecutively in 2015 and 2016.

He climbed to second place among the Spaniards with the most ATP Masters 1000 titles, surpassing his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (4), but falling short of only Rafael Nadal (36).

This final was the sixth meeting between the Spaniard and the Russian, whose record was 4-2 in favor of the former.

All the 2024 champions

Alcaraz's title made him the 13th player to win at least one tournament on the ATP calendar this year.

Facundo Díaz Acosta (Buenos Aires), Alex De Miñaur (Acapulco), Grigor Dimitrov (Brisbane), Jiri Lehecka (Adelaide), Andrey Rublev (Hong Kong), Alejandro Tabilo (Auckland), Aleksandr Bublik (Montpellier), Tommy Paul (Dallas), Luciano Darderi (Córdoba), Taylor Fritz (Delray Beach), Karen Khachanov (Doha) and Jordan Thompson (Los Cabos) are the other players awarded so far in 2024.

The last 10 Indian Wells champions

2024: Carlos Alcaraz

2023: Carlos Alcaraz

2022: Taylor Fritz

2021: Cameron Norrie

2020: was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic

2019: Dominic Thiem

2018: Juan Martin del Potro

2017: Roger Federer

2016: : Novak Djokovic

2015: : Novak Djokovic

2014: Novak Djokovic

Topics:

Recommendation

El delantero del Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez en el partido frente al Nashville SC en el Chase Stadium el 13 de marzo de 2024.

Inter Miami advances to Concacaf Cup quarterfinals with goals from Messi and Suarez

Diego Pablo 'Cholo' Simeone celebra la victoria del Atético de Madrid frente al Inter de Milán en los octavos de final de la Champions League sobre el césped del estadio Nuevo Metropolitano.

Champions League: Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund seal their place in the quarterfinals

Dallas Cowboys.

These are the ten most valuable teams in the world: the American franchises, invincible

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado en el año

UFC legend Mark Coleman in a coma after rescuing his parents in a fire

Robert Lewandowski, del Barcelona, celebra su gol durante el partido de vuelta de octavos de final de la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA entre el FC Barcelona y el Nápoles en Barcelona, España, 12 de marzo de 2024.

Champions League: FC Barcelona and Arsenal return to the quarterfinals

Muhammad Ali. Imagen de archivo.

Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Lima (Perú), sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027.

Lima, Peru, to host of the 2027 Pan American Games

Saquon Barkley y Aaron Jones.

NFL: Saquon Barkley betrays the Giants and will sign for the Eagles; Aaron Jones, heading to the Vikings

Karol G patrocinará al FC Barcelona en el Clásico del 21 de abril.

Karol G will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt during the 'Clásico' on April 21