Alcaráz surpasses Medvedev to retain the crown at the Indian Wells Masters 1000

In a back-to-back repeat final, the Spanish player won 7-6 (5), 6-1, and is close to returning to the number one ATP ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz revalidated his title at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and was once again crowned the 'king of the desert.' The Spaniard overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev and won 7-6 (5) and 6-1 in one hour and 42 minutes of play. With this title, he is closer to returning to the world number 1 currently held by Novak Djokovic.

In a final repeated for the second consecutive year, the Spaniard suffered in the first set but then dominated the second thanks to his intensity and few unforced errors. Thus, he reached five Masters 1000 tournaments, making him the fifth most successful active player in this category.

Alcaraz, 20, became the first two-time Indian Wells champion since Djokovic won consecutively in 2015 and 2016.

He climbed to second place among the Spaniards with the most ATP Masters 1000 titles, surpassing his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (4), but falling short of only Rafael Nadal (36).

This final was the sixth meeting between the Spaniard and the Russian, whose record was 4-2 in favor of the former.

All the 2024 champions

Alcaraz's title made him the 13th player to win at least one tournament on the ATP calendar this year.

Facundo Díaz Acosta (Buenos Aires), Alex De Miñaur (Acapulco), Grigor Dimitrov (Brisbane), Jiri Lehecka (Adelaide), Andrey Rublev (Hong Kong), Alejandro Tabilo (Auckland), Aleksandr Bublik (Montpellier), Tommy Paul (Dallas), Luciano Darderi (Córdoba), Taylor Fritz (Delray Beach), Karen Khachanov (Doha) and Jordan Thompson (Los Cabos) are the other players awarded so far in 2024.

The last 10 Indian Wells champions

2024: Carlos Alcaraz

2023: Carlos Alcaraz

2022: Taylor Fritz

2021: Cameron Norrie

2020: was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic

2019: Dominic Thiem

2018: Juan Martin del Potro

2017: Roger Federer

2016: : Novak Djokovic

2015: : Novak Djokovic

2014: Novak Djokovic